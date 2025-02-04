Manhole tragedy at Kolkata Leather Complex: Contractor arrested over labourers’ deaths

Kolkata: The contractor, who had engaged the labourers who died inside a manhole at Kolkata Leather Complex allegedly due to the release of poisonous gas, was arrested by the cops of Kolkata Leather Complex (KLC) Police Station.

According to sources, the arrested contractor identified as Alimuddin Sheikh had allegedly been pressured to continue cleaning work manually.

It is alleged that despite the depth of the manhole being more than 10 feet, the labourers were told that it is around seven feet. Also, the labourers were not warned about the possible existence of poisonous gas.

After one of the labourers fell unconscious inside the manhole, the other two labourers were allegedly directed by Alimuddin to go inside the manhole and check. When they also fell unconscious and other labourers tried to call Alimuddin, they found his mobile phone was switched off.

It may be mentioned that on Sunday, these labourers were engaged by Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) through labour contractor Alimuddin to clean the sewer.

Firhad Hakim, KMDA chairman and state Cabinet minister, visited the site on Sunday and said that a pipeline work was being executed by the KMDA but the project is of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department. According to him, one of the labourers died probably due to the release of poisonous gas from the discharge of the tannery. The two others went in to save him leading to the deaths of all three.

He further informed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed for paying compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of all three deceased. Hakim had assured that a departmental enquiry would be set up alongside the police enquiry to determine why these labourers were sent down the manhole without first determining the conditions prevailing down there.

Also, why they were not given any safety gear will be inquired into. “Action will be taken against one found responsible for lapses.

In future this shall not

be repeated,” he said.