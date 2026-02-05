Mango trees bloom a month early in Malda, raising harvest concerns

Malda: An unusual sight in the mango orchards of Malda has sparked a mix of optimism and concern among growers. Nearly a month ahead of schedule, mango trees across the district have already begun flowering, triggering a debate over whether the early blossoms will survive and translate into a healthy harvest.



Traditionally, mango trees in Malda start showing mukul (blossoms) towards the end of February. This year, however, widespread flowering was noticed by mid-January itself. While the sight of blooming orchards has raised hopes of a good season, farmers remain wary, fearing that rising temperatures could cause the tender blossoms to wither and fall.

“Usually, if there is sudden heat, the early blossoms get damaged and drop off,” said Ujjwal Das, a mango grower from the district. “That fear is still there this season.”

However, a section of farmers and experts believe there is no cause for panic. They argue that this is not an abnormal flowering, but rather an early emergence triggered by changing weather conditions. According to them, with proper care, the blossoms can be protected and may yield a good crop.

Horticulture experts have also reassured growers. Samanta Layek, deputy director of district Horticulture department, said: “There is no reason to worry. If farmers ensure proper care and management, mangoes can develop even from early-blooming flowers.”

Many are blaming fluctuating weather patterns for the phenomenon. After an intense cold spell, Malda experienced a sudden rise in temperature, which experts say encouraged early flowering across mango orchards. The sight has given farmers reason for hope, but uncertainty still looms large.

Ujjwal Saha, president of the mango growers association, expressed both surprise and concern. “I have never seen such early flowering in mango trees before,” he said. “The blossoms are everywhere, but the real question is whether they will last till fruiting.”

Farmers are also worried about the lack of rainfall. Sahanaj Hossain, a mango grower from Ratua 2 block, said: “If there is no rain now, protecting the blossoms will be difficult. There is no forecast of rainfall, so we will have to spray water and pesticides to save the flowers.” As Malda’s economy is closely linked to mango production, all eyes are now on the weather and the coming weeks. Whether these early blossoms turn into a bountiful harvest remains to be seen, but for now, hope and anxiety walk hand in hand through the mango orchards of Malda.