Mango market relocates to Balurghat Municipality parking lot

BALURGHAT: In a significant move aimed at protecting the playing field of Balurghat High School, the annual mango market has been relocated to the parking lot of Balurghat Municipality, adjacent to Jora Bridge. This shift has been welcomed by both buyers and sellers, though it has come with some initial challenges.



The tradition of a mango market in Balurghat dates back to 2004, coinciding with the commencement of train services in South Dinajpur district. Mango traders from Malda and Murshidabad have long supplied the region with affordable and diverse mango varieties. Previously held on the grounds of Balurghat High School, the market provided a cheaper alternative to regular market prices.

This year, to preserve the school’s playing field and manage waste more effectively, city authorities decided to move the market to the municipality parking lot. The relocation has been publicised through regular announcements by the municipality. Mango traders, including Prabhas Mondal and Akhil Mondal, noted the benefits of the new location but also observed a decline in foot traffic. “About 100 sellers are here this year but buyer turnout is lower due to the new location. We hope awareness will increase in the coming days,” said Prabhas Mondal.

Biplab Mohanta, another trader, attributed the lower turnout to both the relocation and a reduced mango yield this season, which has driven up prices. “Langra mangoes are selling at Rs 60 per kg, Himsagar at Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg and Gopal Bhog at Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg. We’re concerned about the lack of buyers,” he remarked.Jayanta Halder, who leased the market space for Rs 40,000 from the municipality, expressed his worries over the lower number of both sellers and buyers. “The high prices of mangoes this year have deterred some sellers from Malda,” he explained.

Despite these issues, buyers like Mita Bhattacharya continue to find value in the market. “The prices here are Rs 20 to Rs 30 less per kg compared to the local fruit market. I’ve bought Langra and Gopal Bhog mangoes,” she said.

Balurghat Municipality Chairman Ashok Mitra emphasised the necessity of the relocation. “The market was previously held on a sports field, causing inconvenience and trash buildup. This change was essential to maintain the field’s usability for sports,” he stated. As the season progresses, both traders and the municipality remain hopeful that the new location will gain popularity and draw more buyers, preserving the tradition of affordable, high-quality mangoes in Balurghat.