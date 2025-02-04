Mango blossoms despite adverse weather in Malda: A hopeful outlook for farmers

Malda: Usually at the time of Saraswati Puja it is difficult to see mango blossoms in Malda. However this year, despite the challenges posed by continuous cold waves and fog, farmers have been witness to positive signs of a good mango yield.

Amid fears that the harsh weather could impact mango production, blossoms have started to appear in mango orchards across the district. According to mango growers, 90 per cent of the trees are expected to bear flowers in the next two weeks.

Biswanath Mondal, a mango farmer from Ratua, shared his optimism, stating, “This year, the weather wasn’t favourable, causing a delay in flowering. However, in the month of February, we are seeing healthy blossoms despite the cold. Varieties like Langra, Lakshmanbhog, and Himsagar are showing good blooms, and even the Fazli variety has started showing small blossoms. I am hopeful that within a fortnight, around 90 per cent of the trees will be in full bloom.”

This optimism is echoed by other farmers across the region, including in Manikchak, where blossoms have also emerged despite earlier concerns. Loknath Kumar, another grower, mentioned, “We were worried due to the persistent cold and fog, but now, in varieties like Lakshmanbhog and Himsagar, we are seeing flowers sprouting around four to five inches long. This gives us hope for a good harvest.”

Similarly, farmer Wasim Raja noted that early varieties are already blooming in many orchards, although the extent of flowering varies depending on the care and treatment given to the trees.

Paban Mondal, a regular supplier of mangoes to Delhi markets, also shared his perspective. “Though flowering was delayed in Manikchak, the blossoms are now emerging well. The ‘on-year’ status suggests that we are likely to see a good harvest this time.”

According to Samanta Layek, Deputy Director of the district Horticulture Department: “Mango cultivation spans about 33,000 hectares in Malda, and this year is expected to be a fruitful one. In areas like Ratua, Manikchak, English Bazar, Kaliachak, and Gazole, we are witnessing promising blooms after the winter’s harsh impact.”

“However, the risk of fungal diseases remains, especially with the fog. Farmers should stay vigilant for signs of blackening of the flowers or leaves, which can occur due to fog. If this happens, immediate action should be taken. If all goes well, we are expecting a good yield this year,” added Layek. With these encouraging signs, mango farmers in Malda remain hopeful for a prosperous harvest season ahead.