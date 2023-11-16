Mangan reconnected to Chungthang via 200-ft-long Bailey Bridge

Darjeeling: Road connectivity was successfully established between Mangan and Chungthang via Sankalang in North Sikkim. A newly-constructed 200 feet Bailey Bridge built by the Indian Army and the Border Roads Organisation has connected the two places. Samdup Lepcha, minister, Roads and Bridges, who is also the local MLA (Lachen-Mangan) inaugurated the Bailey Bridge at Chungthang.



At around 1 am on October 4, a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) at the Lhonak Lake resulted in Teesta Urja (at present Sikkim Urja) Dam being breached at Chungthang in North Sikkim resulting in widespread devastation downstream in the states of Sikkim and Bengal. Road connectivity in North Sikkim was badly affected with Chungthang being cut off from Mangan.

The construction of abutments commenced on October 12 which involved manual construction of massive concrete structures on the steep cliffs flanking both sides of the River Teesta at Chungthang.

This task took less than three weeks to complete and was completed by October 30. Thereafter, Tri-Shakti Corps Army Engineers and BRO completed laying of the Bailey Bridge.

“Sappers and BRO toiled round-the-clock and completed the entire bridge in a record time of five days. The bridge was inaugurated on November 16, 2023 and opened to traffic by Samdup Lepcha, minister of Roads and Bridges department, Government of Sikkim in the presence of officials of Indian Army, BRO, local administration and the resilient people of Sikkim.

Indian Army is steadfast in the service of the nation and its citizens. Always and everytime,” stated a post of the Trishakti Corps post on X.

The 200-feet-long bridge is an engineering marvel as it is the longest and heaviest single span Bailey Bridge that can be launched. The bridge which will serve as a lifeline between Lachen and Lachung in North Sikkim will allow smooth movement of vehicles and provision of relief material to these flood-ravaged areas, stated a release from the Ministry of Defence.

“History has been created. The bridge has been built in such difficult terrain in record time. Earlier it would have taken years,” stated minister Samdup Lepcha.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the state government, Army, BRO, ITBPF, district administration and all individuals involved in making the project a success.

Furthermore, he assured the public of continued aid and support from the government and encouraged them to work unitedly to create a sustainable and systematic action-plan required to rebuild the affected areas of Chungthang.