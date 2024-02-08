Mandatory to register details of paying guests, including their professional details: Police

Kolkata Police has made it mandatory to register the details of the paying guests, including their professional details.

According to an order of the Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata Vineet Kumar Goyal, published in the Kolkata Police gazette the said directive comes into effect from February 4. In the order, it has also been mentioned that any violation of the order may result in penal actions against the landlord if any criminal activity happens involving the paying guests under section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). The maximum punishment for the offence under the said section is six months imprisonment or fine worth Rs 1000 or both.

The move comes after several cyber crimes were committed in the past by renting places for paying guests. According to Kolkata Police officials, till now, police used to verify the details of the tenants only but from now on the details of the paying guests will also be verified. The landlords of the paying guest facilities will have to mention the name of the company for guests doing jobs and in case the students, name and address of the educational institutes also need to be mentioned in the form. The duly filled-up forms must be submitted at the earliest in the local police stations.