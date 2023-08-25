Mandarmani: Locals clash with cops over demolition of 4 illegally-constructed hotels

Kolkata: The beach destination, Mandarmani, in East Midnapore turned into a battlefield on Thursday morning as locals clashed with the police during a demolition drive against four illegally-constructed hotels.



On Thursday morning when the police initiated a demolition drive armed with a court order, locals staged road blocks using tree logs and subsequently clashed with the police.

The police had to resort to baton-charge to disperse the crowd. Four hotels that have been illegally constructed are located near Mandarmani.

The demolition drive was initiated by Digha-Mandarmani Development Authority with the help of police but the locals began laying down on the roads to block the way. Among the protestors were also women. It was learnt that one of the hotels was run by women from the Self-Help-Group.

Later, a large contingent of police reached the spot to disperse the protestors. Locals alleged that there are several illegally-constructed hotels but the authorities are only interested in bringing down these four.

It was learnt that earlier this month, the Digha-Mandarmani Development Authority had spoken to the owners of these four hotels who had allegedly assured that they will pull down the constructions themselves but nothing happened. The sub-divisional officer had told the media that the hotels were constructed on government land and the Calcutta High Court had ordered demolition of the illegal constructions. Accordingly, steps were taken to bring

these structures down.