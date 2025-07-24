Mandarin oranges make a comeback in Buxa Hills after decades of decline

Alipurduar: After decades of decline, orange cultivation is set to make a vibrant return to the Buxa Hills. Darjeeling’s renowned and flavourful mandarin oranges will once again be grown in the remote villages nestled in the hills of Dooars.

Starting Thursday, the District Horticulture and Agriculture department began distributing 12,000 high-quality mandarin saplings across 13 villages in the Buxa Hills, located over 2,000 feet above sea level, in the Buxa Tiger Reserve, bordering Bhutan.

Buxa’s oranges once enjoyed international repute, with exports routed through the Santlabari market. However, the devastating floods and landslides of 1993 severely damaged the region’s orange orchards, wiping out much of the crop and crippling the local economy.

Since then, the remaining trees have withered due to age, pests and disease, leaving local farmers in distress. Years of community pleas for revival have finally been acknowledged. In a collaborative effort, the Agriculture and Horticulture departments are spearheading an initiative to restore the region’s lost citrus heritage.

Hybrid saplings, sourced from a government nursery in Krishnanagar (Nadia), are being delivered to even the most inaccessible villages.

“Given the damage from past floods and landslides, we’re giving special focus on reviving orange farming in Buxa. A total of 12,000 saplings have been distributed to 150 farmers—each receiving between 70 and 80 plants,” said Dipak Sarkar, district Horticulture officer. “Experts from Uttar Banga Krishi Vishwavidyalaya also guided the farmers on scientific cultivation techniques to ensure better yields.”

Alipurduar Sub-Divisional Officer Debabrata Ray, along with other senior officials, was present during the sapling distribution programme.

For locals, the initiative brings a sense of hope. Neema Dukpa, a senior resident of Buxa Hills, shared her optimism: “Orange cultivation was once a pride of Buxa, alongside our forests, rivers, and wildlife. If those golden oranges return, nothing could make us happier. It will also bring tourism

to our villages.”