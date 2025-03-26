‘Manchester City to launch its first football school in India, in Kolkata’

Kolkata: Manchester City Football Club, commonly referred to as Man City, is going to set up the first-ever Manchester City Football School in the Indian sub-continent here in the city of joy in collaboration with the Techno India Group, one of the leading groups of academic institutions in Bengal, marking a new era in the growth of Indian football.

A Memorandum-of-Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Techno India Group and Manchester City at the sideline of an Interactive Session on Opportunities in West Bengal attended by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in London. The objective of the initiative is to nurture young talent from across the country by offering players a unique blend of world-class football coaching and a strong sports foundation. The proposed football school will cater to athletes aged 3 to 17, providing them with top-tier training led by full-time Manchester City coaches who will be handpicked by City Football Group.

Speaking on the issue, Chief Minister Banerjee said: “I am happy that Manchester City has signed a MoU with the Techno India Group to set up a football school in Kolkata.” Satyam Roychowdhury, founder and MD of Techno India Group and chancellor of Sister Nivedita University (SNU) said: “We are signing an MoU and this will be the first Manchester City sports school in the country.”

Roychowdhury also stated that they are also setting up the first dedicated sports university in the state in a private capacity. He heaped praise on the Chief Minister saying that the state government under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee promptly passed a Bill in the Assembly to help the group set up a university. Furthermore, all enrolled students will receive detailed performance reports and personalised improvement plans during the programme, crafted by the experts of City Football Group.

These reports will be sent to the Man City Football School in Kolkata, to be distributed among the students, covering valuable insights and tailored recommendations to accelerate their skillset and enhance understanding of the game, being guided from a professional level.

Alongside the football training, the school will provide a select group of exceptional students with a unique opportunity to train at Manchester City’s facilities at the United Kingdom.