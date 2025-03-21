Manchester City football club invites CM

Kolkata: The Manchester City Football Club has extended an invitation to the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting her to visit their facilities during her upcoming trip to the United Kingdom.

The invitation from one of the world’s most prestigious football clubs highlights their interest in sharing community development initiatives and promoting football at the grassroots level. The gesture underscores a growing recognition of Bengal and its leadership on the international stage.

This comes at a time when there has been a growing excitement over Banerjee’s lecture at Oxford University’s Kellogg College. The Chief Minister has also received invitations from two other prestigious UK institutions—the London School of Economics (LSE) and Queen Mary University’s Mile End Institute. Banerjee is set to begin her London trip on March 22.

In a parallel development, Banerjee on Wednesday received a personally signed jersey from the football legend Lionel Messi who has sent it from Argentina with his best wishes. In September 2023, the Chief Minister toured Spain and met La Liga president Javier Tebas.

Many in the city are of the opinion that Banerjee’s London trip may fructify in some investment proposals in the foreign land. Sports lovers are eyeing some collaboration deals as Banerjee has received the invitation from the Manchester City Football Club.