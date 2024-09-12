Manchester City and Techno India set to launch the first Manchester City football school in Kolkata

Manchester City and Techno India Group have announced the launch of the first-ever Manchester City Football School in India, located in Kolkata. The initiative aims to provide a unique football training experience to students, based on the coaching methods used by the world-renowned Premier League champions. This program, to be delivered in Kolkata, will be led by professional Manchester City coaches who will relocate from Manchester to oversee the school. They will introduce a customized training approach designed to develop the football skills and personal growth of Techno India Group’s students.

Jorgina Busquets, Managing Director of Football Education at City Football Group, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to bring our first Manchester City Football School to Kolkata in collaboration with Techno India Group. Our goal is to offer a top-tier football education, using the same coaching principles from Manchester, but tailored to the needs and abilities of each individual player."

Debdut Roychowdury, Director of Techno India Group, shared his excitement for the collaboration: "We are proud to partner with Manchester City to bring their esteemed football training program to the heart of Indian football here in West Bengal. This partnership symbolizes our commitment to fostering young football talent and providing them with transformative opportunities. By merging the football cultures of Kolkata and Manchester, we aim to set new standards for grassroots football in India and inspire future champions." The program is set to officially launch in late 2024 for Techno India Group students, with a broader rollout for the wider community expected in 2025.