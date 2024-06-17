Manas Kumar Ghosh declared BJP candidate

Raiganj: Manas Kumar Ghosh has been declared as BJP candidate to contest in Raiganj Assembly by-elections. He is the vice-president of North Dinajpur BJP committee.



Previously, he was the president of Raiganj Block TMC committee and Sahakari Sabhapati of TMC-led board of Raiganj Panchayat Samity. Before Panchayat elections 2023 he joined BJP.

Manas Ghosh said: “State BJP committee has appointed me as candidate from Raiganj seat. I have been with people in politics for a long period in Raiganj Assembly Constituency. I do believe the development work introduced by Narendra Modi in the county people would make me victorious. After winning I will have an attempt to introduce overall development in my constituency.”