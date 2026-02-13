Manager rescued in 2 hrs after abduction

BALURGHAT: Sensation gripped Balurghat town after a dramatic daylight abduction of a hospital official from the busy hospital area on Thursday morning. Dhruvaranjan Chowdhury, Facility Manager of Balurghat District Super Speciality Hospital, was allegedly abducted by a group of miscreants around 10:30 am.

According to hospital sources, Chowdhury had stepped outside the hospital gate shortly after 10 am for tea when a white four-wheeler carrying four men arrived. The men reportedly surrounded him near a tea stall, engaged in a scuffle and forcibly pushed him into the vehicle before speeding away from the spot.

Police from Balurghat PS rushed to the scene and launched a search operation. Within nearly two hours, police rescued Chowdhury from a jungle near Dandarhat village in Tapan area.

Police said the prime accused, Moklesh Miya, has been arrested and the vehicle used in the crime has been seized. Two other suspects have also been detained for questioning. After the rescue, Chowdhury was taken to the hospital for a preliminary medical examination. The incident triggered panic in the hospital premises. A formal complaint has been lodged and an investigation is underway.

DSP (Balurghat Headquarters) Bikram Prasad said: “We acted swiftly after receiving the complaint. The victim was rescued within two hours, the main accused has been arrested and further investigation is in progress to ascertain the motive behind the crime.”