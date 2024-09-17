Darjeeling tea unions to halt dispatch, strike if bonus talks fail

DARJEELING: The Parvatya Shramik Sanghatan Sammanaya Mach (PSSSM- a conglomeration of all operating tea garden workers unions of the Darjeeling Hills) has given a clarion call for a united agitation including stopping of dispatch of made tea; gate meetings in all Hill tea gardens and finally general strike in the Hills, if the management does not call for bonus negotiation talks within September 20. This was decided in a PSSSM meeting in Darjeeling on Monday.



“The PSSSM is being compelled to walk the agitation path with the management failing to open negotiation talks for bonus for tea gardens for the year 2023-24. They have announced that they are willing to pay 8.33 per cent bonus while the tea garden workers have demanded a 20 per cent bonus,” stated Suraj Subba, trade union leader.

He stated that the trade unions had written to the Darjeeling Tea Association (DTA- representing the management of tea gardens) to call for a bonus meeting. On September 3, a bonus meeting was called at the DTA where DTA and Indian Tea Association (DTA) representatives were present. “Instead of talks they gave representatives of all the trade unions letters stating that they would not be able to provide bonus above 8.33 per cent this time. They were not willing to hold talks also. Trade union representatives held a meeting on September 10 and constituted the PSSSM.

The PSSSM met representatives of both DTA and ITA urging them to immediately open negotiation talks. However, till date, no such meeting has been held. On the other hand, multiple rounds of negotiation talks have been held between management and trade unions in Terai and Dooars in the plains over tea bonus,” added Subba.

“We will stop the dispatch of made tea from Tuesday from all Hill gardens and will also hold gate meetings in front of all Hill tea gardens.

All workers will participate united, irrespective of whichever union they are affiliated to. This is a programme of PSSSM. If the DTA fails to call for bonus meetings by September 20, we will be compelled to call for a general strike in the Hills on either September 21, 22 or 23. We will write to all associations including transport associations to support the bandh,” added Bharat Thakuri, union leader.

He claimed that the management has stopped providing fringe benefits, sanitation, water and other benefits.

“They just pay the daily wages of Rs 250. Minus the PF it comes to Rs 230. With this the worker is expected to make a livelihood. Dassain is the biggest festival of the Gorkhas. With such meager wages and no savings, how will the tea garden worker celebrate the festival if the proper bonus amount is not given?” questioned Thakuri.