Man with ‘links’ with 26/11 attack accused held for doing recce of Abhishek’s house

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has arrested a man from Mumbai for allegedly conducting a recce of the residence and office of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Police suspect that the accused Rajaram Rege is connected with the prime accused of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, David Headley and had met him when he came to India. Rege at that time told Headley that he is connected with a political party and can introduce him to many important political personalities of Mumbai.

Police said Rege had come to the city on April 18 and stayed for two days. He somehow obtained the mobile number of Banerjee and his personal assistant (PA). Rege, during his two days stay in Kolkata at a hotel in Shakespeare Sarani area, did a recce of Banerjee’s residence and office. He also tried to get in touch with Banerjee.

Later, he reportedly left the city. Meanwhile, police learnt Rege made a video of Banerjee’s residence and office. After preliminary investigation, a case was registered at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the PA of Banerjee.

A joint team comprising cops from the Special Task Force (STF), Detective Department and Shakespeare Sarani Police Station went to Mumbai and arrested him on Monday morning. In the evening, Rege was brought to Kolkata on transit remand.

“We are investigating how he obtained the mobile numbers of Banerjee and his PA. Also, a probe is underway to find out whether he had plans to carry out any anti-national activity. We are also checking the CCTV footage to find out his movement and activity,” said a senior officer of the Kolkata Police.