Man who tried to enter CM’s home with arms an informer of GST dept

Kolkata: Sheikh Noor Amin, who was caught by the Kolkata Police on July 21 while trying to reach Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is said to be an informer of the GST department of Government of India by the public prosecutor on Thursday.



On Thursday, Amin was produced at the Alipore Court after his 14 days of police remand was over, public prosecutor claimed through his submission that the accused is well connected with senior officers of the GST department. After the hearing, Amin was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

On Thursday, Amin’s lawyer claimed that his client is suffering from bipolar disorder and thus sought direction to admit him to a mental hospital. Denying the claim, the public prosecutor told the court that Amin is well connected with senior GST department officers and also attended a meeting at a five-star hotel in the city. It was also claimed to be found that Amin is an informer of the GST department and had tipped off about several businessmen of the city. On the basis of the tip off given by Amin, the GST department had reportedly conducted and earned revenue more than Rs 1 crore.

Recently, Amin reportedly received about Rs 18 lakh as reward for his information which he shared with the GST department. After the submission, the public prosecutor raised the question that if Amin is mentally unsound, then how come a central agency conducted raids and earned revenue on the basis of his tip-offs.

On July 21, just a few moments before Banerjee left for Esplanade to observe Martyrs’ Day, Amin drove his car and reached the crossing of Hazra Road and Harish Chatterjee Street at around 10:20 am. On suspicion, cops intercepted the car having a ‘police’ board on its windscreen and started questioning him. As Amin failed to provide satisfactory answers, he was asked to get down and his car was searched. A firearm, a sharp weapon and some ganja was recovered from the vehicle. Cops also found some identity cards of several central agencies like BSF, Intelligence Branch (IB) and others which were later found to be forged.