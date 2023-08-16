Man throws acid on sister-in-law after she refuses to give him money

A man threw acid over his sister-in-law during a quarrel over money. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the Jamindar Para area of Jalpaiguri Paharpur Gram Panchayat. The victim, Bharati Roy, is currently undergoing treatment at Jalpaiguri Super Speciality Hospital. According to family members, Jayanta Roy, the assailant, is unemployed and often engages in substance abuse. Jayanta had asked Bharati for money and when she refused, an altercation ensued. In a sudden turn of events, Jayanta threw acid on her. Jayanta was immediately arrested. Arghya Sarkar, in-charge (IC) of Kotwali, said: “A suo moto case has been registered. Investigations are on.”