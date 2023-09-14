Man surrenders after murdering wife and daughter

A youth murdered his wife and seven-year-old daughter and surrendered at the local police station at Baduria in Bashirhat of North 24-Parganas on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Sanjib Pal of Khaspur village of Ramchandrapur Panchayat area, was married to Mousumi Pal. It is alleged since their marriage Sanjib used to demand dowry and torture her.

The torture and assault increased after Mousumi gave birth to their daughter about seven years ago.

Local residents would often hear sounds of altercation and violence from their house. On Tuesday evening, Mousumi and Sanjib again got involved in an altercation.

The neighbours, thinking it to be one of the daily episodes, kept numb and at night, a few local residents saw Sanjib going out.

Late on Tuesday night, when police brought Sanjib to his house, it was found that he killed Mousumi and their daughter and surrendered himself at the police station.

The police have arrested Sanjib along with his parents on charges of dowry death.