Man stuck in Uttarakhand tunnel speaks to family

Cooch Behar: Hearing the voice of Manik Talukder on the phone emerged as a ray of hope for his family who were fast losing hope of his return. However, the worry is far from over.



Talukdar, who was stuck in the tunnel in Uttarakhand’s North Kashi region, was finally able to speak to his family on Thursday night. He talked to his son Moni Talukder on the phone.

Approximately six months ago, Manik was appointed to the post of an electrician in a Hyderabad-based company, working in the tunnels of North Kashi in Uttarakhand. On November 14, the tunnel collapsed, trapping a total of 41 workers from different states, including three from Bengal.

Among them is Manik Talukdar from Balrampur, Tufanganj, in Cooch Behar district. With news of this disaster, the worried family, especially his wife, has abstained from eating and drinking. This led to his wife, Soma Talukder, falling ill and she was admitted to Tufanganj Sub-Division Hospital on Tuesday. She continues to be bedridden at home after her discharge on Thursday. Ailing Soma Talukdar only talks of her husband’s plight and prays for an early rescue. She breathed a sigh of relief after hearing that he had spoken to his son. “On Thursday at around 10:30 pm, I spoke to my father. He said that he is fine and that he will return home soon. He enquired about us. He asked us not to worry as rescue work is underway,” said Moni.

Rescue operations at the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand entered the final stretch early Thursday, with the last pipe to prepare an evacuation passage for the trapped workers being pushed in through the rubble.

All arrangements have been made to provide immediate medical care to the workers after they are evacuated. The last pipe is being laid.