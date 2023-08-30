Man Struck by Stick; Shopkeeper held over murder charges

A youth lost his life after being struck by a stick. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in the Turibari area of Odlabari Gram Panchayat, in Malbazar block. The deceased youth has been identified as Manjil Oraon, aged 18. Following the incident, the family members of the deceased levelled a murder charge. Manjil’s father, Anil Oraon, said that Suriya Pradhan, a 40-year-old individual, was responsible for his son’s death. According to Anil, Manjil used to buy things from Suriya’s grocery shop and his payments were long overdue. Anil said that the accused murdered Manjil due to this reason. The police have arrested Suriya.