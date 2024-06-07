Man steals over Rs 6L from employer

Kolkata: A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing a huge amount of money from his employer which was given to him to be credited in the bank.

According to sources, a few days ago, a resident of Jorabagan, Pankaj Mittal lodged a complaint at the police station alleging that one of his employees, identified as Meghnath Mondal, fled with his money. Mittal reportedly told the police that about Rs 6.76 lakh was handed over to Mondal directing him to credit the money in the bank account of the company.

However, Mondal did not submit the money to the bank and did not even return since then. Even his mobile phone was switched off. After registering a theft complaint, cops of Jorabagan Police Station started a probe.

On Thursday, police were tipped off about Mondal hiding at his home in Rajapur area of Howrah. Accordingly, a raid was conducted on Wednesday night and the accused was nabbed from his home. Police also reportedly recovered about Rs 6.26 lakh from his house. Efforts are on to find out what Mondal did with the rest of the stolen money.