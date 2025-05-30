Man stabs 4 people in madrasa after ‘killing’ parents; arrested

Kolkata: The youth suspected to have killed his parents in Memari was arrested in Bongaon after stabbing several people in a madrasa on Wednesday night.

Cops of Bongaon Police Station arrested the accused Humayun Kabir. He was produced at the Bongaon Court on Thursday and has been remanded to police custody for three days.

Soon after his arrest, a mob stormed the Bongaon PS, demanding that the accused, an alumnus of a prominent state university and former engineer at an MNC, be handed over to them. Two police personnel — a constable and an assistant sub-inspector — were injured in the mob attack, North 24-Parganas SP Dinesh Kumar is learnt to have said. About 10 people have been arrested for the attack, claimed sources.

Bodies of Kabir’s parents Musfatizur Rahman and Mumtaj Parveen were found in a pool of blood on the road in front of their Memari residence with multiple stab injuries. Kabir, who worked with a Gurgaon-based MNC but quit the job, was staying with his parents. On Wednesday evening, around 6:30 pm, Kabir entered a madrasa at Motiganj area in Bongaon and began stabbing the people present there. Four persons were injured in the attack. Other people present in the madrasa somehow managed to detain Kabir and informed the police.

Later, cops took Kabir to the police station and took the injured persons to the Bongaon Super Speciality Hospital.

Police, during interrogation of Kabir, learnt about the murder of his parents whom he killed in the morning in Memari of East Burdwan. The East Burdwan police on Thursday had sent a team to Bongaon to interrogate him. However, the purpose was not met due to some technical issues. Sources informed that cops of Memari Police Station will submit a prayer for Kabir’s shown arrest soon.

Kabir’s sister Tamanna Rahman, a teacher of a madrasa in Howrah district, had lodged a complaint against unnamed persons about the discovery of blood-stained bodies of her parents.