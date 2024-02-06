Man stabbed over property dispute

Kolkata: A man stabbed his brother over a property dispute on Sunday afternoon.



Police have arrested the accused and registered a case.

According to sources, accused Pronay Roy of Pasupati Bhattacharjee Road area in Behala got involved in an altercation with his elder brother Proloy Roy over a long standing property dispute.

Suddenly, Pronay attacked Proloy with a knife. Hearing Proloy screaming, his neighbours rushed to the house and found him lying in a pool of blood while Pronay was standing nearby. Immediately, the injured was rushed to a private hospital where he was admitted. Meanwhile, Pronay was detained by the neighbours and later handed over to the cops.