Man sold 52 years ago reunites with brother in Odisha, thanks to ham radio

KOLKATA: A sexagenarian who was sold by his father and step mother in Delhi, 52 years ago in the year 1972, has finally found his younger brother at Sundergarh in Odisha, thanks to the ham radio workers in the state. The person was identified through cut marks in his back inflicted by his father with a sickle when he was only eight.

Being very naughty in his childhood, he was subjected to physical torture from his step mother and was also not given proper food. His father who was grumpy by nature once pushed him in a fit of rage leading to fracture of his backbone.

When he was eight years old, his father had given him two consecutive blows in his back with a sickle that resulted in deep cut injuries. After another two years of being unable to bear with the naughtiness of their child, they allegedly sold him in Delhi.

Presently, the sexagenarian is lodged at a state run home. The home authorities had asked the West Bengal Radio Club- the organisation of ham radio enthusiasts in the state to locate his home. His residence was located in Sundergarh in Odisha and his younger brother was contacted through video call.

“Initially, the younger brother or any family member could not recognise him. However, on our advice, he showed the cut marks on his back that had resulted from the blow of the sickle and was identified . The younger brother refused to take him back with so many years having passed. It was learnt that he had inherited the entire property after their father’s death that includes 100 bigha land. He did not want any claimants of the property,” said Ambarish Nag Biswas, secretary of WBRC.

The ham radio operators contacted district magistrate (DM) of Sundergarh Manoj Santwan Mahajan and sought his intervention. The DM contacted the local police station and the BDO and directed them to take up the matter. Finally, the younger brother has agreed to take his elder brother back home. The district administration has assured of taking measures so that the elder brother gets share of his deceased father’s property.