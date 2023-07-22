Man shot dead in Narayanpur, two held

Kolkata: Two miscreants were arrested on Friday from Narayanpur for allegedly murdering a man by shooting at him, who was serving life imprisonment and was out on parole for 15 days on Thursday evening. According to police, on Thursday around 7:30 pm, the deceased, identified as Debojyoti Ghosh of Narayanpur, was returning home in his car after his usual daily visit to Narayanpur Police Station when four miscreants surrounded him and fired indiscriminately.

After the miscreants fled, Ghosh’s driver rushed him to a private hospital near Chinar Park where he was declared brought dead. During probe, police came to know that Ghosh, who was serving life imprisonment at the Howrah Correctional Home, was out on parole for 15 days since July 12.

During investigation, police checked the CCTV footage of the area and identified the miscreants. On Friday, two of them identified as Sujoy Das and Bikram Mahato were arrested. During interrogation, the duo claimed that earlier Ghosh was a member of their team. Ghosh reportedly developed an enmity with them over distribution of money. Police also came to know that Ghosh had more than 10 criminal cases pending against him while Das has two pending criminal cases. Also, Mahato had 18 pending criminal cases, including, murder case related to the Arms Act, narcotics, among others. On Friday, deputy commissioner, New Town, Indira Mukherjee said: “Two more people are still absconding. They will be nabbed soon.”