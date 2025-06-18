Man shot dead in Harishchandrapur

Malda: A 30-year-old man was shot dead in Malda’s Harishchandrapur on Tuesday morning, triggering panic and tension in the local area. The deceased has been identified as Saddam Hossain, a resident of Rongipur under Harishchandrapur Police Station limits.

According to family sources, Saddam had left home early in the morning for work at a brick kiln in Islampur village. However, on the way, he made a detour to Khokhra village to visit a woman, identified as Sakila Khatun, his sister-in-law. Locals claimed that Saddam frequently visited her home in recent times.

It was during this visit that the fatal incident occurred. Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot and found Saddam lying in a pool of blood with a bullet wound on the right side of his head. He was rushed to Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The incident created widespread shock and fear in the Khokhra area. Police from Harishchandrapur station reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. The woman in question, Sakila Khatun, was detained for questioning.

Preliminary investigations suggest a possible love affair. “We suspect the motive might be related to an illicit relationship,” said a senior police officer. Meanwhile, Sakila’s sister claimed: “Saddam proposed marriage to my sister. When she rejected him, he shot himself.”

The police have begun a detailed probe to ascertain the exact cause of death and whether it was a suicide or a planned murder.