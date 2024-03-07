Man severely beats up wife, leaves her in jungle

Raiganj: A man severely beat up his wife and left her in a jungle near his house because she had attended the marriage party of her relative without his permission. The locals rescued the injured woman and admitted her to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital.



The incident occurred at Majdiya village in North Dinajpur district on Wednesday night. The accused husband is absconding since the crime.

Six years ago, Mahesh Mahato of Majdiya village, a toto driver by profession, married Minoti Mahato of Kushmandi. Relatives of Minoti informed that her husband told her to bring Rs 2 lakh from her parents for the construction of a room. As she refused, she was asked by her husband not to keep in touch with her relatives.

However, she went to the marriage party of her relative on Wednesday night. When she returned, Mahesh attacked her with lethal weapons. She received a critical head injury. He then left her in a jungle near her house.