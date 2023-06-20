Man sets himself ablaze after tiff between his wife and girlfriend

Kolkata: A man attempted suicide in front of his lover and his wife along with two sons on Monday at an office on Jawaharlal Nehru Road.



The man has been admitted at SSKM Hospital with critical burn injuries. Police informed that he had an extramarital affair with a woman who works in a private company.

It is alleged that on Monday, the man went to the office of the woman after a dispute cropped up between them as the woman is getting married soon. After an altercation, the man called his wife and asked her to reach the spot. When she came with two sons, the woman who was having an affair with the man allegedly slapped his wife. The man then slapped the woman in turn with whom he was having an affair and then set himself afire by pouring kerosene.