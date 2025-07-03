Man sentenced to death for 2015 murder of elderly couple in Chitpore

Kolkata: A man was awarded a death sentence by the Sealdah Court on Wednesday for murdering an elderly couple in the Chitpore area in 2015.

According to police, on July 16, 2015, decomposed bodies of an elderly couple identified as Pran Gobinda Das (77) and his wife Renuka Das (77) were found lying in a pool of blood in two separate rooms.

During the inquest, multiple injury marks were found on the bodies. While probing, police came to know that a huge amount of gold ornaments were missing from the flat. After the victims’ nephew Partha Sen lodged a written complaint, a case was registered. During the investigation, police detained a man named Sanjay Sen, also known as Bappa, who worked as a maid for the elderly couple.

While interrogating Sen, sleuths marked several ambiguities in his statements. Later, on suspicion, police arrested Sen. During police remand, Sen confessed to the crime and also told the cops that the ornaments were kept in a concealed manner at his

in-laws’ house in Nandigram. Accordingly, police recovered the stolen ornaments.

Police also recovered an iron pipe, which was used for the murder and his apparel had blood stains as well. Within the stipulated period, the chargesheet was submitted.

At the trial, 30 witnesses were examined, following which on Tuesday, the Additional District Judge (ADJ), 1st, Anirban Das held Sen guilty for murder and voluntarily causing hurt while committing or attempting to commit robbery. On Wednesday, Sen was awarded a death sentence.