Man sentenced to 20 years jail for sexual assault of minor in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri District Special POCSO Court has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, with an additional two-month jail term in case of non-payment. Judge Rintu Sur further directed the district’s Legal Services Authority to provide Rs 5 lakh in compensation to the victim.

The incident took place on December 1, 2021. According to case records, the accused, a neighbour of the minor, took the opportunity when she was alone at home. He lured her into his room while her mother, a housemaid, was at work and her father was in the bathroom.

When the girl’s mother returned home, the child confided to her, leading to an immediate police complaint on December 2, 2021. The police registered a case under Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Special Public Prosecutor Debashis Dutta stated: “The accused took advantage of the minor’s vulnerability and committed the crime. The police acted swiftly, ensuring a thorough investigation and prompt submission of the chargesheet. Based on documentary evidence and testimonies from nine witnesses, the court delivered its verdict within three years. This ruling is a significant step in ensuring justice for survivors of sexual violence against minors.”