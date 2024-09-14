Man sentenced to 15 years for acid attack on sister-in-law

JALPAIGURI: Jalpaiguri District Court sentenced a man to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for an acid attack on his sister-in-law after she rejected his advances and refused to enter into an illicit relationship. On Friday, Judge Rintu Sur of the Additional Fourth Court sentenced 35-year-old Jayanta Roy. The court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh, and in the case of non-payment, an additional two years of rigorous imprisonment.

“The judge announced the sentence after considering the testimonies of nine witnesses, including an eyewitness. Additionally, the District Legal Aid Service was directed to provide Rs 5 lakh for the victim’s medical expenses,” stated Assistant Public Prosecutor Prosenjit Deb.

The incident occurred on August 16, 2023, in the Zamindar Para area near Jalpaiguri town. APP Deb stated that Jayanta Roy had tried to establish an illicit relationship with his sister-in-law, making inappropriate advances. On the morning of the incident, the victim had just finished bathing and returned to her room when Jayanta seized the opportunity and entered the room to force himself on her. When she resisted, he threw acid on her.

The victim was rushed to a super specialty hospital for treatment. Her son had then lodged a formal complaint at Kotwali Police Station, accusing Jayanta of molestation and acid attack. Based on the complaint, the police arrested Jayanta and charged him under IPC Sections 345(A) and 326(A). He has been in custody since his arrest.