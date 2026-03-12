Man sentenced for four years for killing barking deer

Alipurduar: The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court of Alipurduar on Wednesday sentenced a man to four years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 for killing a barking deer.



According to the Forest department, the incident took place on October 22, 2024, when forest officials of the Jayanti Range

under Buxa Tiger Reserve arrested the accused, identified as Bedan Munda, for allegedly killing the protected animal.

The accused is a resident of Chuniajhora Tea Garden in Kumargram Block.

A case was registered against him under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Public Prosecutor of the CJM Court, Madan Gopal Sarkar, said that after two years of hearings, the court delivered its verdict on Wednesday.

“The judge sentenced the accused to four years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. In default of payment, he will have to serve an additional six months in jail,” Sarkar said.

Officials termed the verdict a strong message against wildlife crimes.