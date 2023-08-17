Man robbed of Rs 38K in new trend of cyber fraud

The Kolkata Police has found a new trend of cyber crime that was reported recently at the South Division Cyber Cell. According to police, the crime involves convincing people to earn easy money and later duping them after adding to Telegram group chats.

Though several types of cyber frauds involving social media platforms have surfaced time and again, now social media platforms like Instagram and Google are added to the list.

Recently, a man submitted a complaint claiming that he had received a message on Whatsapp from an unknown number, offering him an online job.

He was then added into an Instagram group, where he was given the task to review Google maps. He was offered between Rs 50 and 150 per task and after successful performance, he was given the money with an aim to gain his confidence.

Later, the fraudsters told him about a prepaid task for which he must invest Rs 2,000 and upon completion, would earn Rs 2,800 in return. Later, he was asked to invest another Rs 2,000 and on the third occasion, he was asked to invest Rs 5,000 and promised Rs 7,000.

However, when he paid Rs 5,000, the man was asked to invest more to get his money back. This blackmail continued till he paid a total of Rs 38,000. Later, when the fraudsters demanded Rs 68,000, he refused.

After reporting the matter to the Cyber Cell, cops started a probe and traced the money trail. However, the police were able to reverse only Rs 35,000.