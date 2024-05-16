Man released from jail after 28 years plans to start his life afresh

BALURGHAT: Gurupada Burman, who spent half his life at a correctional home, has been released after spending 28 years behind bars for murder. At 60 years of age, he aims to reintegrate into society by raising ducks and goats, seeking support from the South Dinajpur district administration. The district administration has also assured him of all support in an attempt to rehabilitate him.



The incident occurred in 1987 during a land dispute in Rainagar village, Balurghat Block, resulting in the tragic deaths of eight family members.

Four persons were arrested and eventually sentenced to death in 1996, after nine years of legal proceedings. While two were executed and one committed suicide, Gurupada’s sentence was commuted to life imprisonment due to positive behaviour in prison. Periodic paroles allowed him to support his family with earnings from prison farming.

Following the murders, Rainagar villagers vandalised Gurupada’s home, causing his wife and five children to relocate to Shalgram. However, based on recommendations from authorities, including the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, the review board granted Gurupada full release. Reflecting on his wife’s struggles, Gurupada expresses readiness for employment through duck and goat farming.

“I will now start a new life with the help of the district administration. I will take up animal farming as my livelihood,” Gurupada said.

Jayanta Kumar Sur, district administration official, citing comprehensive assessments, plans to provide him with livestock through the Animal Resource Development department.

“The board released him after considering all aspects. We are considering providing him with livestock,” Sur said.