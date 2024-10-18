Man occupies land meant for Anganwadi centre

BALURGHAT: Tensions arose in Kamarpara, under the Balurghat Block, as allegations surfaced of private construction on land earmarked for an Anganwadi centre. Acting on a tip-off, officials from the Land Reforms and Revenue department conducted a raid on Thursday evening. Authorities revealed that the excavation site, dug for the foundation of the house, was filled in and a government notice was put up on the spot. The accused, Subhasish Mondal, however, claimed that the construction was being carried out on his own land and that the allegations were unfounded.

The controversy centres around a house being built on a plot adjacent to a national highway, a location considered valuable. According to locals, Subhasish Mondal had excavated 10-feet for the foundation and was preparing for construction. It was also reported that Mondal and his family had previously set up a temporary shop on the same land. Officials stated that a similar attempt to build on the plot had been thwarted earlier but this time the work was initiated under the cover of darkness. The Balurghat Land Reforms Officer (BL&LRO), Ramendranath Mondal, said: “The land, approximately 7 decimals, is government-owned and designated for an Anganwadi and health centre.

Mondal emphasised that the construction attempt was illegal and that further investigation into the land documents

is ongoing.”