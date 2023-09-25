Man nabbed with Rs 1.5L counterfeit currency

Kolkata: A man was nabbed by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police with counterfeit Indian currency notes worth Rs 1.5 lakh from Maidan area on Saturday. Police said they were tipped off about a fake Indian currency note racketeer from Malda. Police were maintaining surveillance around Babughat and Eden Gardens when they spotted the suspect. The man was identified as Majibur Rahaman alias Mojahar alias Moji. During search, 300 pieces of counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 denomination were recovered.

