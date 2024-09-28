Man nabbed for outraging woman’s modesty

DARJEELING: Darjeeling police swung into action and arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly outraging the modesty of a college student. The girl had lodged a complaint with the police.



“On September 24, we had received a complaint from a college student residing in a paying guest facility at Singamari Fatak in Darjeeling that a man was indulging in obscene acts and gestures.

We immediately launched an investigation and arrested the accused 55-year-old Tilak Biswakarma of the same locality Singamari. He had done such obscene acts in the past as well,” stated Debraj Das, additional superintendent of police, Darjeeling.

Charged under sections pertaining to the ‘outraging the modesty of a woman,’ Biswakarma was arrested immediately.

“However, as he has some health issues he has been hospitalised. As soon as he is discharged we will forward him to court.

We have zero tolerance for such crimes against women. We urge all to speak out and inform us of any form of harassment or mistreatment,” added the ASP.