Man nabbed for alleged rape and fraud in Dinhata: Police

Cooch Behar: A man has been accused of raping a woman under the pretext of securing her a job in Boro Atiabari, under Dinhata Police Station. The accused, identified as Abdul Mannan, allegedly extorted Rs 5 lakh from the victim’s father, promising a job as a primary school teacher to his daughter.

According to the complaint, after repeated delays in returning the money, Mannan took the woman from her father’s house in a car on March 14, claiming she had a job interview. Instead, he took her to an empty house in Jhuripara, Dinhata, where he allegedly raped her.

He also recorded explicit photos and videos on his mobile phone and threatened to leak them to her husband and on social media if she demanded the money back.

The complaint further states that after the assault, Mannan forced the woman to consume alcohol and struck her on the head with a liquor bottle.

Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the scene, prompting Mannan to flee. On Monday night, the victim and her father filed a complaint of rape and fraud at Dinhata Women’s Police Station. The police arrested Mannan later that night. However, the victim’s father alleged that the police delayed providing a receipt copy of the complaint, which was only handed over the following morning.

The incident has sparked outrage in the area. On Tuesday, Abdul Mannan was produced before the Dinhata Subdivisional Court as police initiated an investigation into the case.

Confirming the development, Dinhata Police Station in-charge Jaydeep Modak stated: “A case has been registered as per the complaint.”