Man murders father, later surrenders

Kolkata: A man aged about 52 years surrendered before the police after murdering his father early on Wednesday morning in Baranagar.

According to police, early on Wednesday morning, the accused identified as Goutam Adhikary of 24, Sisir Kumar Dawn Road went to the Baranagar Police Station. While standing in front of the duty officer, Goutam claimed that he had killed his father Lalit Adhikary (74) around 3 am. Goutam was detained and a police team was sent to his residence from where Lalit’s body was recovered. During interrogation, cops came to know that Goutam used a pillow to smother Lalit.

He told the investigators that his father was disturbing him due to age-related ailments. Fed up, killed his father. Unconfirmed sources informed that Goutam, an auto driver by profession, used to stay with his wife somewhere else and visited his father frequently and also stayed with him.

Goutam was allegedly demanding money from Lalit, which the elderly man allegedly refused. Out of anger, he killed his father. Police later informed Lalit’s daughter Renu Adhikary who lives in Baghajatin following which she lodged a complaint. A murder case has been registered against Goutam and he has been arrested.