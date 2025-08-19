Man murdered by wife, stepson in Malda; duo surrenders later

Malda: A gruesome murder in Malda’s English Bazar has left residents shocked after a woman and her stepson allegedly killed her husband in cold blood and then surrendered to the police.

The victim has been identified as Jadubhushan Das (55), a resident of Narasingh Kuppa in Ward 23 under English Bazar Municipality. According to police sources, Das was tied up, brutally beaten and then hacked multiple times with a spade and a sickle by his wife Daya Das and stepson Bikram Mondal on Sunday night. His blood-soaked body was later dragged inside the house.

On Monday, Daya went to the English Bazar Police Station and surrendered. The duo has been arrested, though the motive behind the murder is still unclear. Local residents expressed horror at the incident. “This is the second marriage of the woman who is actually the sister-in-law of the deceased. They lived together for almost 15 years,” said villager Anita Mondal. Another resident, Balram Rajput, added: “We often heard quarrels from their house, but no one thought it would end like this.”

Villager Pratima Mondal remarked: “The way they tied him up and hacked him is beyond humanity. The entire area is shaken.” Local councillor Sujit Saha said: “This is a tragic and disturbing incident. It has been heard from the locals that the deceased frequently tortured his wife and son owing to family disputes under the influence of liquor.”