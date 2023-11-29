Man murdered by wife and her boyfriend

A man was murdered and later hanged to frame the incident as a suicide by his wife and her boyfriend in Bashirhat of North 24-Parganas early on Wednesday morning.

Though the police arrested the woman, her boyfriend managed to flee.

According to sources, Paritosh Adhikari (46) was married to Rita Adhikari. It is alleged that a few months ago, Rita got involved in an extramarital affair with another man identified as Prabir Das.

Recently, Paritosh came to know about the affair and since then, often an altercation broke out between them.

Local residents reportedly claimed that on Tuesday night they heard an altercation going on over the same issue. On Wednesday morning, Rita informed them that Paritosh committed suicide. When neighbours went to check, they allegedly spotted blood stains on his mouth. Suspecting Rita’s involvement, police were informed.

Rita was reportedly manhandled by the local residents as well. Later police rescued Rita and arrested her.

The body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. A massive manhunt is on to nab Prabir.