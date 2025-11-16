Man murdered by son over land sale money

Alipurduar: A man was allegedly murdered by his son following a dispute over money from the sale of family land. The incident occurred on Saturday night at Palashtali Bazaar under the Chaporerpar-II Gram Panchayat of Alipurduar district.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Nath Sarkar (60). Police have arrested his younger son, Madhab Sarkar, for allegedly killing his father.

The body has been sent to the Alipurduar District Hospital for post-mortem examination.

During preliminary investigation, police learned that Madhab had allegedly attacked his father with a wooden plank, leading to his death on the spot. According to family sources, Ram Nath Sarkar, a farmer, had recently sold a plot of land for Rs.4 lakh. Madhab allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the proceeds. When Ram Nath refused, the disagreement escalated into a

heated argument.

Late on Saturday night, the dispute turned violent. Before other family members or neighbours could intervene, Madhab reportedly struck his father with a wooden plank. Ram Nath collapsed immediately and died on the spot.

Alipurduar District Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi said: “The accused son has been arrested for killing his father. An investigation into the incident is underway.”