Man loses ₹22.5L to cyber fraudsters

Siliguri: A 68-year-old retired accounts officer of the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has reportedly fallen victim to a major online investment scam, losing Rs 22.54 lakh to cyber fraudsters posing as financial advisors.

According to police sources, the victim had come across an investment advertisement on social media that specifically targeted senior citizens by promising high returns. After he responded, the accused contacted him claiming to be financial consultants and began building trust by conducting a fabricated registration process.

The complainant stated that he was first asked to deposit Rs 15,000 online. Soon after, he was persuaded to make larger payments via RTGS, UTR transactions and cheques to several bank accounts.

To make the scheme appear authentic, the fraudsters shared forged documents suggesting links with organisations such as Naka Solution, RBI Merchant, SEBI and HM Revenue and Customs. Over time, the victim ended up transferring a total of Rs 22,54,000. However, when he attempted to withdraw the supposed profits, the accused demanded additional money under the pretext of clearance fees, taxes and other charges. Realising he had been duped, he approached the Siliguri Cyber Crime Police Station and filed a complaint. Based on the allegations, police have

registered a case.