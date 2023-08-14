Man kills wife in Dhupguri; TMC says ‘killing shows BJP’s culture’

Jalpaiguri: A woman was killed by her husband using a sharp weapon in the Boragari area of Barogharia village Panchayat, in the Dhupguri block of Jalpaiguri district on Monday morning. The deceased woman has been identified as Fanibala Roy (58 years). Following the murder, Bhupal Roy (64 years), the accused husband, voluntarily surrendered at the Dhupguri Police Station. In the wake of the incident, Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that Bhupal Roy is a BJP worker and holds the position of regional vice-president of Barogharia Gram Panchayat.



Bhupal Roy, a retired bank employee and resident of Boragari area, had frequent scuffles with his wife. The situation escalated on Sunday night, leading to a heated argument that continued into the early hours of the morning.

In a sudden turn of events, Bhupal Roy attacked his wife with a sharp weapon. Fanibala tried to escape and fled the house but she was struck from behind, collapsing in a paddy field in front of the house. She succumbed to her injuries on the spot. Upon receiving the news, the Dhupguri Police recovered the body and initiated an investigation.

District Trinamool president Mahua Gope said that the incident highlights BJP’s lack of commitment towards the safety of women. “The killing in Barogharia shows that this is the BJP’s culture. They try to defame Bengal in the name of safety and security but the truth is that it is Mamata Banerjee who has given us the right to hold our heads high and live in peace. We condemn BJP for giving shelter to criminals and perpetuating a culture of violence,” she said during a media interaction.

On the other hand, district BJP secretary, Shyam Prasad, asserted: “Bhupal Roy does not hold any official position within our party. He might be a supporter, but there is no such post as claimed by Trinamool. The reality is that by-elections are forthcoming, and Trinamool seems to be attempting to politicise this incident.”