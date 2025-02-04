Man kills wife, commits suicide by jumping in front of train at Dalkhola

Raiganj: A tragic incident shook the residents of Dalkhola in North Dinajpur district on Sunday when a man allegedly killed his wife and later ended his life by jumping in front of a speeding train.

The accused, Dhiren Biswas (36), a resident of Banda in Ward No. 10 of Dalkhola Municipality, reportedly had an altercation with his wife, Puja Mandal, in the afternoon. Enraged, he hacked her to death with a dagger and fled. Later, his body was found on the railway tracks.

Dhiren, originally from Nayabazar in Gangarampur, South Dinajpur, had been working at a hotel in Pune. He was living at his in-laws’ house with his wife and four-year-old daughter. According to Puja’s mother, Sima Mandal, he had returned to Dalkhola four days ago and had assaulted Puja three days before the incident.

Local councillor Rakesh Sarkar confirmed the incident, stating that authorities found Puja’s body with multiple hack wounds. Soon after, Dhiren’s body was located on the railway tracks.

A police officer from Dalkhola police station said that both bodies have been sent to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem. The exact motive behind the murder is still unknown, and an investigation is underway.