Man kills son over land issues

Malda: A man allegedly killed his son following a dispute over land. The incident occured in Madiya in Shovanagar Gram Panchayat under English Bazar Police Station on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as 32-year-old Sheikh Sakirul, was a married man and the father of three children. According to sources, the tragedy unfolded on Tuesday night when Sakirul and his father, Sheikh Tabrez (53), got into an argument over a two-katha plot of land. The dispute escalated and in a fit of rage, Tabrez allegedly attacked his son with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured.

Family members and locals rushed the injured man to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, the victim’s wife, Pinki Bibi, filed a formal complaint against her father-in-law at the local police station.

Upon receiving the complaint, police launched an investigation and have begun efforts to apprehend the accused, who is currently absconding. Sheikh Dulal, younger brother of the deceased, said: “My father wounded my brother in an intoxicated state who later died.

My brother and I had bought the land which our father later gave away to two other brothers. This resulted in the quarrel.”