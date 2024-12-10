Man kills son, buries body in septic tank

Darjeeling: A 48-year-old mason, Gopal Rai, was arrested for allegedly murdering his 24-year-old son, Rohan Rai, and burying the corpse in an abandoned septic tank near their residence. The incident occurred at Fuleti, Lower Dudhia, under Mirik subdivision, Darjeeling district, on Monday.

According to police sources, Rohan, reportedly battling depression and a history of substance abuse, had also recently completed a four-month stint at a rehabilitation centre. Local residents claimed that his father, frustrated by his son’s behaviour and addiction to his mobile phone, attacked him with an axe. Authorities stated that Gopal struck his son thrice on the head before burying the body in the septic tank located behind the house. The murder came to light after police, acting on a tip-off, exhumed the body in the presence of a magistrate and sent it to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem and forensic tests.