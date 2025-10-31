Man kills nephew over love affair in Malda

Malda: A shocking incident of family violence rocked Malda’s Harishchandrapur on Thursday evening, after a man allegedly hacked his nephew to death over a love affair within the family. The incident took place at Bhajanna village under the Islampur Gram Panchayat in Harishchandrapur police station area.

The deceased, identified as Montu Mondal (43), was reportedly attacked by his uncle Bharat Mondal with a sharp weapon in the courtyard of their house.

According to police and local sources, the families had been embroiled in a bitter feud over an affair between Montu’s daughter and Bharat’s son—who are uncle and niece by relation.

Six months ago, the young couple reportedly fled their homes, sparking tension between the two families. While Montu’s daughter recently returned, Bharat’s son is still missing.

On Thursday, a heated argument broke out over the issue, following which Bharat allegedly attacked Montu with a hasua (sickle). Montu sustained multiple injuries to his chest, abdomen and neck and collapsed on the spot.

Villagers rushed him to Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Enraged locals caught Bharat red-handed and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. Bharat’s wife, Geeta Mondal, has reportedly fled the village and is absconding.

Police have launched an investigation.