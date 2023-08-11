Man kills father, later ends life

Cooch Behar: A man committed suicide on Friday after allegedly murdering his father. The incident occurred in Kuchlibari, situated within Mekhliganj Block. The deceased have been identified as Tofsul Hossain (45 years) and his son Abubakkar Siddique (23 years). The family resided in the Suktabari area of Cooch Behar and had relocated to Kuchlibari a month ago.

According to reports, local residents initially discovered the lifeless body of Abubakkar hanging from the balcony of a school on Friday. Further search within the school premises revealed the lifeless and bloodied body of Abubakkar’s father, Tofsul Hossain. The police have revealed that the father and son along with another man were engaged in constructing a water tank within the premises.