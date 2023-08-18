Man kills daughter, wife before ending life

Kolkata: A former Army man killed his wife and daughter before committing suicide on Friday.



The body of deceased Army man, identified as Goutam Banerjee, was found from the railway track near Madhyamgram Railway Station on Friday morning. When police went to his flat in Dum Dum, cops discovered his wife Debika and daughter Disha’s body with their throats slit.

According to sources, on Friday morning, Government Railway Police (GRP) in Madhyamgram found Goutam’s body on the railway track. From his pocket, the police found a note where the address of his flat in Dum Dum area was mentioned. Accordingly, Dum Dum police station was contacted by the GRP officials and requested to convey the message to Goutam’s family. When cops went to Goutam’s flat, they found the main door locked. Meanwhile, a few neighbours spotted that a room’s air conditioning machine was on. Smelling a rat, the police broke the door and found the bodies of Debika and Disha. A kitchen knife using which Goutam allegedly killed them was also found near the bodies.

Cops suspect that Goutam was suffering from depression. Police are investigating the matter and trying to find out the cause behind the suicides.